Supergiant’s Hades II is now in Early Access on PC

Supergiant, the creators of the original indie darling Hades, has released Hades II in early access on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The title stars the daughter of the God Hades, Melinoe, the witch, as she traverses the underworld fighting against the forces of her great-grandfather, the Titan of Time, Chronos.

On your way through this adventure, you’ll meet many Greek mythical characters such as Odysseus, Hypno, and, of course, the Gods you’ll get special powers from, including Athena, Aphrodite, Zeus, Poseidon, and so many more.

This is only in Early Access, so it’s unclear how long it will be before it’s available on console. It’s worth noting that Hades was in Early Access for about two years, so it’s possible we might not get the full launch until 2026.

Hades II is $38.99 on Steam in Canada.

Image credit: Supergiant Games