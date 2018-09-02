There will be no Pixel-branded smartwatch this year, says Google exec

If you’re waiting on Google to release a Pixel-branded smartwatch you’ll be waiting a bit longer.
While rumours pointed to the company unveiling a smartwatch, which would be in conjunction with its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL launch, Miles Barr, Google’s director of engineering for Wear OS, has said otherwise.
In an interview with Tom’s Guide, Barr stated that Google has no plans to release a smartwatch this year, noting, “To think of a one-size-fits-all watch, I don’t think we’re there yet… Our focus is on our partners for now.”
However, Barr did give a glimpse as to what a Pixel smartwatch experience would be like, specifically saying, “our Google Pixel line of phones is the best experience and Google’s take on it, so I imagine we would focus heavily on the [Google] Assistant to integrate AI and machine learning into the device, which is Google’s forte.”
Google recently announced extensive plans for Wear OS with a core focus on improving notifications and connecting users to health and Assistant features, along with the ability to provide users with the most important and relevant information faster.
As for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL, Google is expected to unveil these new smartphones at an upcoming event on October 9th.
