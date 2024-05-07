Apple unveils new iPad Air in two sizes

Apple unveiled a new iPad Air at its ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7th.

As expected, the new iPad Air will come in a larger 13-inch size option along with the regular 11-inch size. Apple also confirmed that the new Air will sport its more powerful M2 chip. Additionally, like other iPads, the iPad Air will get a front-facing camera in landscape orientation. The Air’s selfie camera is a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with support for Centre Stage.

Around back, the Air sports a 12-megapixel wide camera with support for 4K video recording and 240fps slo-mo. Apple highlighed the tablet’s landscape stereo speakers with support for Spatial Audio.

Apple claims the new Air is 50 percent faster than the M1-equipped Air, thanks to M2. The company also touted the Air’s AI chops for photo editing and more, courtesy of the M2’s Neural Engine. The M2 chip also enables faster Wi-Fi and cellular models get faster 5G.

The new iPad Air comes in four colours, including a new blue and purple colour alongside white and black options. Additionally, the iPad Air supports Apple’s new Apple Pencil Pro accessory.

The 11-inch iPad Air still starts at $799 in Canada, while the 13-inch model starts at $1,099. The new iPad Air is now available for pre-order and goes on sale May 15th.

Image credit: Apple