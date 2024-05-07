Apple’s new iPad Pro and Air don’t have physical SIM slots

The cellular variant of Apple’s new iPads don’t support physical SIMs in Canada, leaving customers with only eSIM if they want a cellular connection on their tablet.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple’s tech specs page for the iPad Pro says it’s “not compatible with physical SIM cards.” MobileSyrup confirmed that a similar message can be found on the Canadian Apple Store for the new iPad Pro and iPad Air.

This isn’t the first time Apple has ditched physical SIMs for eSIMs, though it’s a first for Canada. Starting with the iPhone 14 series, Apple went all-in on eSIM but only on the U.S. models of the handset. iPhone 14 models sold in Canada still had physical SIM slots. Likewise, the iPhone 15 series retained its physical SIM slot in Canada.

Going eSIM-only on the new iPads likely won’t greatly impact most people. eSIM support has gotten much better in Canada (although it’s still imperfect), and people should be more familiar with the process now. I also feel like the Wi-Fi iPad models are more popular (they’re cheaper, and you can always tether to your phone).

Whether or not the iPhone 16 series goes eSIM-only in Canada will be more telling of the country’s eSIM support.

You can learn more about the new iPad Pro here or iPad Air here.

Header image credit: Apple

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac