National telecom service provider Bell is offering a collection of new internet deals to students across the country.
In Ontario, the deal features Fibe 50 internet, which provides users with unlimited internet with download speeds up to 50Mbps and upload speeds up to 10Mbps for $49.95. Bell has also waived the customary $59.95 activation fee.
Ontario students can also receive a free Fire TV Stick if they purchase Bell’s service before September 7th, 2018.
The deal also comes with Bell’s Fibe Alt TV hybrid service and Bell’s CraveTV subscription streaming service.
Alt TV allows users to watch live television programming from networks like CTV, HBO and Showtime, while CraveTV features shows like Game of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale.
It’s worth noting that the promotion is only available for the first 12 months. Afterwards, the price will go up to $94.95. However, the Alt TV package is only available for the first 12 months.
In Quebec, Bell is also offering a promotion for Fibe 50 internet, but the service costs an extra $10 if the customer also wants Alt TV and Crave TV.
Quebec residents can also purchase a Fibe 150 plan for $59.95 for the first 12-months, with a $10 option to include Alt TV and Crave TV or Super Écran — a French streaming service.
In New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador, Bell is offering High-Speed Ultra internet, which provides unlimited usage at download speeds up to 7Mbps and upload speeds up to 924Kbps.
The service provider is also offering Fibe 100 (100Mbps download/ 100Mbps upload) for $54.95; Fibe 500 (500Mbps download/ 500Mbps upload) for $64.95; and Gigabit Fibe (1GBps download/ 940Mbps upload) for $74.95.
All promo prices are only available for the first 12 months and come with a 12-month CraveTV subscription.
In Nova Scotia and PEI, Bell is offering High-Speed Ultra (7Mbps upload/ 924kbps download) for $49.95; Fibe 100 (100Mbps download/ 100Mbps upload) for $59.95; Fibe 150 (150Mbps download/ 150Mpbs upload) for $74.95; Fibe 500 (500Mbps download/ 500Mbps upload) for $89.95; and Gigabit Fibe (1GBps download/ 940Mbps upload) for $119.95.
All promo prices are only available for the first 12 months.
Bell’s deal is only available for students enrolled in a post-secondary institution and students will require proof of enrollment for the upcoming 2018 fall semester.
Comments