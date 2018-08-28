News
Monthly $7.99 Amazon Prime membership now available in Canada

Aug 28, 2018

9:25 AM EDT

Starting now, Canadian consumers can sign up for a monthly Amazon Prime membership.

Like Amazon’s yearly membership, a monthly Prime membership grants subscribers free one and two-day shipping on select items, access to the company’s Prime Music and Prime Video streaming services and unlimited photo storage.

Previously, Prime membership was only available in Canada via a yearly membership that cost $79 CAD annually.

As before, Canadian consumers who haven’t tried Prime before can do so by signing up a free 30-day trial membership.

Amazon has offered Prime in Canada since 2013. According to the company, the number of Prime members in Canada has doubled in the last 18 months.

Source: Amazon Canada

