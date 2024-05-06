Win two tickets to Toronto Symphony Orchestra’s Game On! concert

MobileSyrup is partnering with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra to offer two main floor tickets to Game ON! video game symphony on Friday, May 24th at Roy Thomson Hall.

The concert will feature epic soundtracks from blockbuster titles like Witcher 3, World of Warcraft, Ori, The Elder Scrolls, Assassin’s Creed, Guild Wars 2, BioShock and many others.

Game ON! combines symphonic arrangements with never-before-seen HD video projected on the big screen above the orchestra.

Andy Brick will lead the Toronto Symphony Orchestra through the video game scores. Brick has worked on video game music for titles like Sim City and Sims 2 and recorded soundtracks for Super Mario Bros., Halo, Final Fantasy, Guild Wars 2, The Witcher 3, Portal 2, Mafia 2, Assassin’s Creed and more.

This contest runs from May 6th to May 13th, with the winner chosen on May 14th.

Image credit: Andy Brick Music LLC