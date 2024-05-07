Apple reveals record-thin iPad Pro with OLED display

Apple has revealed its refreshed iPad Pro model featuring a record-thin build and an improved display.

At its spring ‘Let Loose’ iPad event, the company detailed how the latest Pro is its thinnest product ever — even thinner than the iPod Nano. It will come in two sizes: an 11-inch that’s 5.3mm thin and 0.98lb and a 13-inch version that’s 5.1mm thin and 1.28lb.

What’s more, Apple says the new iPad Pro will feature an Ultra Retina XDR display “world’s most advanced display,” powered by a dual-OLED setup it calls ‘Tandem OLED.’ This screen technology combines light from both OLED panels for full-screen brightness — 1000 nits of full-screen brightness, and 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness.

In terms of power, the new iPad Pro features Apple’s new M4 chip, which offers up to 50 percent faster CPU than the previous M2-equipped model. The M4 chip is built on 2nd-Gen 3nm tech and enables ray-tracing on iPad for the first time.

The new neural engine can also execute 38 trillion operations per second, which is 60 times faster than the first Neural Engine in A11 Bionic. Apple says this is more powerful than any AI PC currently on the market.

The new iPad Pro models will be available in ‘Space Black’ and ‘Silver.’ The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $1399 for the Wi-Fi model and $1679 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1799 for the Wi-Fi model and $2079 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Nano-texture glass is also an option on the 1TB and 2TB configurations of the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models.

Both iPad Pro models will launch on Wednesday, May 15th, with pre-orders available starting today. New iPad Air models and an Apple Pencil Pro have also been revealed.

Image credit: Apple