News

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad gets $100 price drop in Canada

The base model costs $499 and the 256GB variant costs $699

Dean Daley
May 7, 20242:25 PM EDT 0 comments

Apple’s 10th-gen iPad launched in October of 2022. When the device launched, it was available for $599, which is surprisingly a lot for Apple’s base-level iPad offering.

With the launch of the M4-powered iPad Pro and the new iPad Air, the base-level iPad has dropped to $499 CAD, which is $100 in savings. However, to clarify, this isn’t a sale; this is now just the new pricing of the device. The 256GB model costs $699 CAD.

This iPad features a 10.9-inch IPS Liquid Retina display with a 1640 x 2360-pixel resolution, an A14 Bionic chip and more.

This iPad is available in Blue, Pink, Yellow and Silver.

