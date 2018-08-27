McDonald’s Canada is partnering with SkipTheDishes for expanded home delivery

McDonald’s Canada is working with SkipTheDishes to offer home delivery options to even more Canadians.
The restaurant chain partnered with UberEats last summer and now it’s doubling down on delivery.
Restaurants in Western Canada will start delivering using the SkipTheDishes app by the end of August. By the end of 2018 the service should be available nationwide, according to McDonald’s press release.
Adding delivery options is part of the company’s goal to modernize its guest experience in Canada. Mobile ordering and the self-serve kiosks are part of the same goal.
Since the fast-food giant has now partnered with UberEats and now SkipTheDishes, McDonald’s now offers delivery at over 500 Canadian locations.
The full menu is available for delivery, with the exception of soft serve ice cream cones. Users also can’t use coupons, mobile offers and other promotional offers when they order.
Source: McDonald’s Canada
