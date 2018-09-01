Here are the Google Pixel 3 and iPhone XS leaks from last week

From Google to Apple, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days. The leaks below encompass news from August 25th to August 31st.
Pictures of the Google Pixel 3 have finally emerged, with images even going so far as to reveal the final specs of the Pixel 3. The upcoming handset will sport a 5.5-inch display, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 2,915mAh battery.
For more on the Google Pixel 3, click here
Rumours surrounding the Pixel 3 point to Google announcing the handset on October 9th. This is a five-year difference compared to previous years when Google announced the Pixel and Pixel 2 on October 4th.
For more on the Pixel 3 release date, click here.
Another Russian YouTuber leaked an unboxing video of the Google Pixel 3 XL this past week.
For more on the unboxing video, click here.
Apple
Apple will reportedly reveal the iPhone XS (pronounced 10S and not XS). The report indicates that Apple will sell the handset in a new gold colour. Further, iPhone XS will come in two sizes, according to recent leaks.
For more on the upcoming iPhone, click here.
Another Apple rumour from this week indicates that iPhone XS handsets will sport a faster and more power-efficient processor, as well as improved camera functionality.
For more on the power of the iPhone XS, click here.
Image Credit: 9to5Google
