Sony walks back controversial Helldivers 2 PSN requirement on PC

Players took issue with this policy being enforced months after launch, as well as the unavailability of PSN in many countries

Bradly Shankar
May 6, 202411:52 AM EDT 0 comments
Helldivers 2 running from bugs

Sony has reversed course on a Helldivers 2 update that would have required PC players to link to a PlayStation Network account.

“Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6th update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30th, will not be moving forward,” wrote PlayStation on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.”

The company announced the change on May 3rd and was quickly met with significant pushback, with many players review-bombing the game on Steam in response. In particular, fans took issue with Sony enforcing the policy months after launch, as well as the fact that PSN isn’t even available in a variety of countries, which would have made Helldivers 2 outright unplayable in them.

It was also a questionable move, considering it squandered the goodwill that PlayStation and developer Arrowhead had earned with Helldivers 2. Following its simultaneous console and PC launch in February, the game quickly racked up massive player bases and has already become one of PlayStation’s all-time best-sellers. Historically, PlayStation has only brought its games to PC years after they debuted on console, so this dual-release structure has gotten the company to consider other multiplatform launches in the future.

Now that this controversial decision has been walked back, Arrowhead can focus on continued support for one of the year’s most popular games.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

