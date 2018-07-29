Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Ontario’s Hamilton Health Sciences developing healthcare AI applications [Read here]
- Seth Rogen is the new voice of Vancouver’s TransLink transit [Read here]
- Xplornet preps for 5G rollout in 2020 with Eastern Ontario fibre investment [Read here]
- IBM Canada’s employees jump head first into the Call For Code initiative [Read here]
- Walmart to open 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey [Read here]
- SaskTel launches $5 six-hour unlimited data pass [Read here]
- Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review [Read here]
- Bell is hosting Red Bull AdrenaLAN, a LAN party running from July 27-29 [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August [Read here]
- Amazon announces plans to open fulfillment centre in Caledon [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile launching at most Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop locations on July 31 [Read here]
- Saskatoon city councillors call for new ride-sharing legalization [Read here]
- British Columbia Wildfire Service says drone interference halted wildfire containment [Read here]
- LG X Power 3 is now available in Canada [Read here]
- Roku’s free content channel is launching in Canada [Read here]
- Bell brings its prepaid carrier Lucky Mobile to Quebec and Atlantic Canada [Read here]
- Calgary may soon allow electric scooter rentals [Read here]
- TekSavvy partners with Chatham-Kent, Ontario to build fibre network [Read here]
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2018 [Read here]
