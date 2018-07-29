News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 29, 2018

7:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Play Store icon on Android home screen

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Ontario’s Hamilton Health Sciences developing healthcare AI applications [Read here]
  • Seth Rogen is the new voice of Vancouver’s TransLink transit [Read here]
  • Xplornet preps for 5G rollout in 2020 with Eastern Ontario fibre investment [Read here]
  • IBM Canada’s employees jump head first into the Call For Code initiative [Read here]
  • Walmart to open 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey [Read here]
  • SaskTel launches $5 six-hour unlimited data pass [Read here]
  • Motorola Moto Z3 Play Review [Read here]
  • Bell is hosting Red Bull AdrenaLAN, a LAN party running from July 27-29 [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Netflix Canada in August [Read here]
  • Amazon announces plans to open fulfillment centre in Caledon [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile launching at most Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop locations on July 31 [Read here]
  • Saskatoon city councillors call for new ride-sharing legalization [Read here]
  • British Columbia Wildfire Service says drone interference halted wildfire containment [Read here]
  • LG X Power 3 is now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Roku’s free content channel is launching in Canada [Read here]
  • Bell brings its prepaid carrier Lucky Mobile to Quebec and Atlantic Canada [Read here]
  • Calgary may soon allow electric scooter rentals [Read here]
  • TekSavvy partners with Chatham-Kent, Ontario to build fibre network [Read here]
  • Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in August 2018 [Read here]

Related Articles

News

Jul 28, 2018

10:00 AM EDT

Here are the Samsung Galaxy F, BlackBerry KEY2 LE and HTC U12 Life leaks

News

Jul 27, 2018

6:11 PM EDT

Canada’s Competition Bureau calls for reduced regulations on online eyewear sales

News

Jul 27, 2018

5:00 PM EDT

LinkedIn updates messaging service with minute-long voice messages

News

Jul 27, 2018

4:46 PM EDT

Canadian carriers told to stop selling Alcatel U50 due to radio frequency exposure concerns

Comments