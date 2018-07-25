Amazon announces plans to open fulfillment centre in Caledon

U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon has announced plans to open a new one million-square foot fulfillment centre in Caledon, Ontario.
According to a July 25th, 2018 media release, Amazon’s latest facility is expected to create approximately 800 jobs in the Greater Toronto Area.
The Caledon facility will be Amazon’s sixth fulfillment centre in Ontario, and joins buildings in Brampton, Mississauga and Milton.
Amazon also announced plans earlier this month to build a new fulfillment centre in Ottawa.
“We’re seeing an incredible workforce and community support in Greater Toronto,” said Glenn Sommerville, director of Amazon operations in Canada, in the same July 25 media release.
“It makes us proud to add a new fulfillment centre to better meet customer demand while creating more than 800 full-time jobs with great pay and benefits to support the local economy.”
In addition to the recent announcements in Ontario, Amazon revealed that it plans on expanding its operations in Vancouver by launching a 416,000-square foot development centre in British Columbia’s largest city.
The Vancouver project is set to complete in 2022.
According to Amazon, the company employs approximately 6,000 people across its operations in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.
Source: Amazon
