Walmart Canada to open 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey, British Columbia

U.S.-based retail giant Walmart has announced plans to build a new 300,000-square foot fulfillment centre in Surrey, British Columbia.
Walmart Canada claims that the centre will generate between 150 and 200 long-term jobs in the region, in addition to 300 skilled construction and engineering jobs throughout the construction process.
According to a July 26th, 2018 media release, Walmart plans on investing $175 million to build its “high-tech, state-of-the-art fresh, frozen grocery facility.”
It will take approximately 14 to 18 months to build the fulfillment centre, and construction is set to begin in 2021.
“We believe that our zero-waste, sustainable facility will be a great fit for this community,” said John Bayliss, senior vice president of logistics and supply chain for Walmart Canada, in the same July 25th release.
“We are also looking forward to working closely with the outstanding universities and colleges in Greater Vancouver to connect with highly-skilled individuals and offer employment opportunities.”
According to Walmart Canada, the new fullfillment centre will be a zero-waste facility.
Energy efficient LED lights will be used to reduce lighting costs; alternative lithium battery cells will reduce overall power consumption; energy efficient refrigeration systems will reduce environmental harm; and a special HVAC system will be used to reclaim heat from the refrigeration system to “heat offices and radiant under floor heating.”
Additionally, the company will use electric fleet vehicles to travel to and from the fulfillment centre.
The new facility will be responsible for delivering grocery items to 60 stores throughout British Columbia.
The announcement of Walmart’s new fulfillment centre comes on the heels of a number of Amazon expansion announcements.
Amazon announced yesterday that it plans on opening a new fulfillment centre in Caledon, while the company announced a new fulfillment centre in Ottawa earlier this month.
The U.S.-based e-commerce giant also announced that it would expand its Vancouver operations by launching a 416,000-square foot development centre in British Columbia’s largest city.
Source: Walmart Canada
Comments