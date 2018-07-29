Check out these Netflix Originals coming to Canada in August

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform.
This August, TV shows like Voltron: Legendary Defenders, Marlon and Ozark are returning with new seasons.
Additionally, new movies like The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society and The Motive are set to arrive this upcoming month.
This list is curated for Canadians who mostly use Netflix for its original content.
August 1st
- Switched (available to download)
August 3rd
- Brij Mohan Amarr Rahe (available to download)
- Cocaine Coast (available to download)
- Dinotrux Supercharged: season 3 (available to download)
- I AM A KILLER (available to download)
- Like Father (available to download)
- Marching Orders (available to download)
August 4th
- Flavors of Youth: International Version (available to download)
- On Children (available to download)
August 9th
- Perdida (available to download)
August 10th
- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia (available to download)
- Afflicted (available to download)
- All About the Washingtons (available to download)
- Demetri Martin: The Otherthinker (available to download)
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (available to download)
- Insatiable (available to download)
- La casa de las flores (available to download)
- Million Pound Menu (available to download)
- The Package (available to download)
- The Ponysitters Club (available to download)
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: season 7 (available to download)
- Zion (available to download)
August 17th
- Disenchantment (available to download)
- Magic for Humans (available to download)
- The Motive (available to download)
- Pinky Malinky (available to download)
- Spirit Riding Free: season 6(available to download)
- Stay Here (available to download)
- To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (available to download)
- Ultraviolet (available to download)
August 19th
- The Investigator: A British Crime Story: season 2 (available to download)
August 22nd
- Marlon: season 2 (available to download)
August 23rd
- Deadwind (available to download)
- Follow This (available to download)
August 24th
- The After Party (available to download)
- Ask the StoryBots: season 2 (available to download)
- Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (available to download)
- Ghoul (available to download)
- The Innocents (available to download)
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: season 3 (available to download)
August 31st
- The Comedy Lineup: Part 2 (available to download)
- Inside the Criminal Mind (available to download)
- The Laws of Thermodynamics (available to download)
- Ozark: season 2 (available to download)
- Paradise PD (available to download)
- Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (available to download)
