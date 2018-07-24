News
Jul 24, 2018

11:37 AM EDT

0 comments

LG’s X Power 3, the latest budget smartphone from the company, is now available in Canada.

The 4,500mAh smartphone is available at a number of Canadian carriers.

Here’s a list of the phone’s Canadian availability:

Bell

  • 2-year term: starting at $0.00
  • No term: $259.99

Virgin Mobile

  • 2-year term: starting at $0.00
  • No term: $259.99

Freedom Mobile

  • 2-year term: starting at $0.00
  • No term: $260

Videotron

  • 2-year term: starting at $0.00
  • No term: $289.95

The LG X Power 3 features a 5.5-inch display with a 1280 x 720 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Further, the X Power 3 sports a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and up to 2TB of external storage.

The X Power 3 also features a 13-megapixel rear-facing shooter and a 5-megapixel selfie sensor.

The new LG budget phone comes only in blue.

We’ve reached out to LG for more availability information as well as processor details.

