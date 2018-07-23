TekSavvy partners with Chatham-Kent, Ontario to build fibre network

TekSavvy plans to bring fibre broadband to its hometown, the independent internet provider announced on Monday.
A joint effort between the municipality of Chatham-Kent, Ontario and TekSavvy, the project will develop a high-speed, open access fibre network. TekSavvy intends to connect more than 38,000 residences and businesses in Chatham.
Furthermore, the company hopes to expand to Blenheim, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg.
TekSavvy plans to invest $26 million over the next 18 months in the project. Additionally, the municipality intends to invest $6.5 million to facilitate an open-access fibre backbone that connects communities in Chatham-Kent.
”TekSavvy is excited to build an open-access fibre network in our hometown, Chatham, and surrounding areas,” said Marc Gaudrault, CEO for TekSavvy.
Chatham-Kent serves as the headquarters for TekSavvy. The company also has offices in Gatineau, Quebec.
TekSavvy has already started construction of the fibre network. It brought its first fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) service to customers earlier this year.
Chatham-Kent’s chief administrative officer Don Shropshire said he was heartened that a local company is working with the municipality towards its goal.
TekSavvy is working to expand and improve its network as well. In May, the company brought cable internet service to residents in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
Furthermore, Chatham-Kent is a hot-spot for expanding FTTP networks. In May, Bell announced it would roll out its FTTP network in Chatham.
All this new fibre should provide Chatham-Kent residents a wealth of choice when it comes to providers.
Comments