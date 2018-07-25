Freedom Mobile launching at most Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop locations on July 31

Loblaws’ The Mobile Shop will begin selling Freedom Mobile devices and services at 84 additional stores as of July 31st, according to a source close to the matter.
Freedom Mobile announced it would begin selling its wares at The Mobile Shop in April, and currently is available at around 15 locations in or near Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver. The new additions bring it up to the roughly 100 store locations promised in April.
The additional The Mobile Shop locations to be added on July 31st will be in Ontario, Alberta and B.C., not in the Atlantic region or in Manitoba and Saskatchewan — aligning with the footprint of Freedom’s wireless network.
Freedom Mobile also announced in June that approximately 140 Walmart Canada locations will start carrying Freedom Mobile products “later this summer.”
Shaw also stated at that time that it expects to have approximately 600 Freedom Mobile retail locations in operation by early 2019.
Freedom Mobile declined to comment when contacted by MobileSyrup.
