SaskTel launches $5 six-hour unlimited data pass

The pass isn't offered to customers already subscribed to an unlimited data plan

Jul 26, 2018

9:29 AM EDT

Saskatchewan-based Crown carrier SaskTel has launched a new single-use unlimited data pass.

The pass offers SaskTel subscribers six-hours of unlimited data for $5 per use.

Multiple terms and conditions apply to the use of the pass.

To start, SaskTel is not offering the pass to customers who are already subscribed to a plan with unlimited data. Additionally, the pass cannot be shared across multiple devices.

It’s also not possible to set a future start date to the pass when purchasing it. Customers can’t transfer or cancel the pass once they’ve purchased it, either, and it counts towards their Canada data cap.

Lastly, it’s not possible to use the pass while roaming in the U.S. and other international destinations.

Unlimited data plans are something that Canadian wireless subscribers have been craving for years, especially as the price of mobile data continues to increase.

In many parts of the country, the closest counterpart to this new SaskTel data pass is Fido’s Data Bytes service. The service is available to Fido Pulse plan customers. It grants them access to five one-hour chunks of unlimited data per month.

MobileSyrup has reached out to SaskTel for comment on the new data pass. This story will be updated with a response.

Source: SaskTel

