Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jun 17, 2018

7:21 AM EDT

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • CRTC ordered to investigate Canada’s large telecom carriers over high-pressure sales practices [Read here]
  • Rogers Media lays off 75 in cuts to digital content and publishing team [Read here]
  • Two-thirds of Canadians still use the radio to discover new music [Read here]
  • HTC U12+ Review: Good choice, but not the best choice [Read here]
  • Viewer Experience podcast Ep.6: Netflix’s ‘The Titan’ [Read here]
  • Canada’s privacy commissioner funds research on public Wi-Fi ‘privacy leakage’ [Read here]
  • Apple Pay and Google Pay may come soon to airlines including Air Canada, WestJet [Read here]
  • UberX and Lyft service now available from Toronto’s Pearson Airport [Read here]
  • Here’s how to stream the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 in Canada [Read here]
  • Freedom Mobile brings Wi-Fi Calling to select iPhones and Android smartphones [Read here]
  • Iristel is suing Rogers for $147M over alleged contract breaches [Read here]
  • Canadian music industry wants government to pay music copying fees on all smartphones [Read here]
  • Tesla’s 10,000th Supercharger station is in Belleville, Ontario [Read here]
  • Lift & Co and MADD forge agreement to train cannabis retail staff across Canada [Read here]
  • Kid-friendly Fitbit Ace now available in Canada [Read here]

Comments