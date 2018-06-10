News
Freedom Mobile brings WiFi Calling to select iPhones and Android smartphones

Jun 10, 2018

8:59 AM EDT

Freedom Mobile first rolled out WiFi Calling on its network on April 26th. Once the carrier announced the availability of the iPhone, it also stated that WiFi Calling would soon arrive on the device.

On Twitter, Freedom quietly announced that select iPhones can enable WiFi Calling, specifically “iPhone 5C and newer.” To enable this feature, simply update to the latest iOS version and also install new carrier update.

In addition, Freedom has expanded the number of Android devices with WiFi Calling. The complete list of Android devices are:

  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+, S8+, S8, Note8, A8 and Xcover 4
  • LG V30, G6, G7, Q6, X Power 2, Stylo 3 Plus and V20
  • Motorola Moto E5 Play and G6 Play
  • Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XA1 Ultra and Xperia XA1
  • ZTE ZFive 2 and Grand X 4

WiFi Calling gives Freedom customers the ability to make and receive phone calls, as well as send and receive messages while connected to a WiFi network. Calls, SMS and MMS messages sent this way are deducted from your monthly call and text buckets, says Freedom Mobile.

