Rogers Media lays off 75 in cuts to digital content and publishing team

Rogers Media — the mass media subsidiary of national telecom service provider Rogers Communications — has confirmed that it’s laid off 75 people who were part of the company’s digital content and publishing team.
According to a Rogers statement issued to MobileSyrup, the layoffs are a result of the company’s desire to “reflect the headwinds the industry is facing and make the business sustainable.”
“All our publishing brands will continue to operate and we will still deliver fresh new content to our audiences every day,” said a Rogers spokesperson, in a statement to MobileSyrup.
“Today’s changes do not impact the quality of the content or the frequency of our print issues. We remain committed to producing high-quality editorial in service of our readers.”
The team is now comprised of approximately 150 people, according to a separate Rogers statement issued to Financial Post reporter Emily Jackson.
Statement from Rogers Media on layoffs of approx 75 people. pic.twitter.com/MqqVPM9I36
— emily jackson (@theemilyjackson) June 14, 2018
The news comes roughly 18 months after Rogers Media laid off 87 employees as part of cut back to its print publishing business.
Today’s layoffs also come roughly 21 months after Rogers Media announced that four of its print publications — MoneySense, Sportsnet Magazine, Canadian Business and Flare — would all move to a digital-only format in 2017.
It now seems that the company’s bet on a digital future may not have paid off in the way the company had initially hoped.
