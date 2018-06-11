Kid-friendly Fitbit Ace now available in Canada

Ace, Fitbit’s fitness tracker for kids, is now available in Canada.
Priced at $129.95 CAD, parents can buy the wearable via major Canadian retailers, including Amazon.ca, Best Buy, Indigo, The Source and Sport Check, as well as directly from Fitbit.com.
Ace is available in two different colours: ‘Power Purple’ and ‘Electric Blue.’
Announced alongside Versa, Fitbit’s third smartwatch, Ace is designed for children eights years old and above. It features the same design as the first-generation Alta, and a variety mainstay Fitbit features, including move reminders, as well as step, activity and sleep tracking.
It’s also splash and shower-proof — though not fully waterproof. Additionally, Fitbit has tweaked the interface to show fewer stats, and added a variety of permissions parents can control to ensure their children’s activity data is safe.
For more details on Ace, including information on how Fitbit has tailored the wearable to children, check out the post MobileSyrup published when Fitbit first announced the wearable.
