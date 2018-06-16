Here are the Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 9 and LG G8 rumours from last week

From LG to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last couple of days. The leaks below encompass news from June 9th to June 15th.
Samsung
Rumours indicate that Samsung will launch the Gear S4 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The watch will include a larger 470mAh battery, compared to the S3 which sports a 380mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will also feature a 4,000mAh battery, according to Samsung leaker Ice Universe.
Samsung will release the Galaxy Note 9 on either August 2nd or 9th, according to the above leaker.
The Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature a sound emitting OLED display to obviate the need for an earpiece. The sound emitting display uses bone conduction and vibration in order to produce a sound in the 10-8000Hz range.
LG
Similar to the S10 rumour, leaks indicate the G8 will utilize a sound-emitting OLED display.
A second new LG Wear OS watch was spotted on the FCC website. The watch will have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi but not LTE Connectivity.
Nokia
The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a wide iPhone X-inspired notch and a vertical dual camera module with a LED flash and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
