Two-thirds of Canadians still use the radio to discover new music

According to the most recent Nielsen Music 360 Canada report, approximately two-thirds of all Canadians still use the radio to discover new music.
Released on June 7th, 2018, the Music 360 Canada Report: 2018 reveals that 66 percent of Canadians use the radio to discover new music, while 43 percent use streaming services — like Spotify and Apple Music — to find new music.
The report presented data from 1,446 general population respondents surveyed between March 29th, 2018 and April 10th, 2018.
Nielsen’s report also revealed that 39 percent of Canadians use their smartphones to listen to music and that 34 percent of teens and millennials pay for a streaming service subscription.
Additionally, 43 percent of Canadians would listen to FM or AM radio on their smartphones if it didn’t affect their data plans.
Additionally, 70 percent of Canadians stream music at home, 40 percent stream music in their cars, 27 percent stream music at work, while 10 percent stream music at the gym.
Over the course of a single week, 33 percent of an average Canadian’s listening time is spent tuning in to music on the radio; 15 percent is spent streaming music using on-demand streaming services; and only four percent is spent listening to satellite radio or live FM/AM broadcasts streamed online.
Source: Nielsen Music Canada
