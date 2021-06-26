Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 21-27]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Bosch (Season 7) [Amazon Original]
In the final season of Bosch, the titular detective risks everything to bring a ten-year-old’s killer to justice.
Bosch is based on Michael Connelly’s various crime novels and stars Titus Welliver (Sons of Anarchy), Jamie Hector (The Wire), Amy Aquino (Picket Fences), Madison Lintz (The Walking Dead) and Lance Reddick (John Wick).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Police procedural
Runtime: Eight episodes (40 to 49 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Mary J. Blige’s My Life [Amazon Original]
Mary J. Blige celebrates the 25th anniversary of her trailblazing album My Life by unpacking the creation of it and even performing the songs live.
Vanessa Roth (Freeheld) directs.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Music documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 22 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 43 percent (based on seven reviews)
Apple TV+
Central Park (Season 2) [Apple Original]
In the second season of Central Park, Molly deals with the struggles of adolescence, Cole suffers an embarassing moment at school. Paige continues to investigate the mayor’s corruption story and Owen balances managing the park and his personal life.
Central Park was created by Bob’s Burgers‘ Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith and Frozen‘s Josh Gad and features the voices of Gad, Emmy Raver-Lampman (The Umbrella Academy), Titus Burgess (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) and H. Jon Benjamin (Bob’s Burgers).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 25th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Animated, musical comedy
Runtime: 16 episodes (about 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on five reviews)
Fathom [Apple Original]
Director Drew Xanthopoulos (The Sensitives) follows two humpback whale researchers as they study the mammals’ communication and how it evolves across oceans and continents.
Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Animal documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 26 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent (based on 11 reviews)
Crave
Another Round
This recent Best International Foreign Film Oscar winner follows four friends as they consume alcohol every day to see how it affects their social and professional lives.
Another Round was co-written and directed by Thomas Vinterberg (The Hunt) and stars Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal), Thomas Bo Larsen (Festen), Las Ranthe (The Hunt) and Magnus Millang (The Commune).
Note: the film is in Danish with English subtitles.
Crave release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 56 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 190 reviews)
Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell
Director Barbara Shearer (Hot Market) investigates British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Disclaimer: Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell was co-produced by Blue Ant Studios, a subsidiary of MobileSyrup parent company Blue Ant Media.
Crave release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Three episodes (46 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Season 6)
Thirteen more queens from previous RuPaul’s Drag Race seasons return to compete for a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame” and a cash prize of $100,000.
Some of this season’s guest judges include Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Charli XCX and Aisha Tyler.
Crave release date: June 24th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: Number of episodes TBA (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Disney+
The Mysterious Benedict Society [Disney+ Original]
Four uniquely skilled orphans are called upon by an eccentric benefactor to stop a global threat.
Based on Trenton Lee Stewart’s young adult book series of the same name, The Mysterious Benedict Society was developed by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay (Ride Along) and stars Tony Hale (Arrested Development) in dual roles and Kristen Schaal (Bob’s Burgers).
It’s worth noting that the series was filmed in Vancouver.
Disney+ Canada release date: June 25th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Mystery adventure
Runtime: Eight episodes (around 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 63 percent (based on eight reviews)
Netflix
Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
A group of singles competes for a chance at a $100,000 grand prize — provided they can avoid sexual contact for four weeks.
It’s worth noting that one of the contestants, Carly Lawrence, is from Toronto.
Netflix Canada release date: June 23rd, 2021 (first four episodes, remaining episodes coming June 30th)
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 45 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Sex/Life [Netflix Original]
A suburban mother revisits her daring sexual past when her bad-boy ex re-enters her life.
Based on B.B. Easton’s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser (Unreal) and Belle Nuru Dayne (An Unfulfilled Love Story) and stars Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest), Mike Vogel (Bates Motel) and Adam Demos (Unreal).
Netflix Canada release date: June 25th, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (43 to 52 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Sisters on Track [Netflix Original]
Three track star sisters overcome obstacles as they train to become Junior Olympians.
Netflix Canada release date: June 24th, 2021
Genre: Sports documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on nine reviews)
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
It’s important to note that there aren’t any big new movies on PVOD this week. That’s because Universal has only made its anticipated F9 film available in Canadian indoor theatres (and, for out-of-luck Ontarians, drive-ins) — there’s no PVOD option available.
