Business

Feds invest nearly $16 million to bring high-speed internet to 49 rural Ontario communities

Funding for the projects is being provided under the $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund

Jun 27, 2021

9:43 AM EDT

The federal government is investing nearly $16 million to bring high-speed internet to communities in rural Ontario.

The project will bring high speed internet to 7,511 more homes in the region. Funding for the projects is being provided under the federal government’s $2.75 billion Universal Broadband Fund.

Numerous carriers are recieving funding to bring enhanced connectivity to communities in the area. Bell is receiving $2.2 million to bring connectivity to Ashburn, Cap, Eastview and more.

Cogeco is reciveing $2.9 million to connect Bloomfield, Orrville, Wellington and more. Rogers is recieving $452,262 to connect Elvale, Lagoon City and Hillsdale. The full list of carriers and communities can be found here.

“High-speed Internet service is essential to the success of everyone living and working in rural communities across Ontario,” said Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef in a news release.

“Today’s investment will bring reliable, high-speed broadband access to 7,511 households in 49 communities in the province.”

The Universal Broadband Fund aims to help ensure that 98 percent of Canadians are connected to high-speed internet by 2026 and 100 percent by 2030.

Image credit: @maryammonsefmp

