PREVIOUS
News

Apple TV+ trailer highlights new content coming later in 2021

Foundation, The Shrink Next Door, Mr. Corman and the second season of The Morning Show are some of what's coming to Apple TV+ later this year

Jun 8, 2021

12:07 PM EDT

0 comments

The Shrink Next Door Paul Rudd

Apple has revealed a new sizzle reel containing footage from several upcoming Apple TV+ films and series.

While the nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer does feature a variety of older titles, like Greyhound, WolfwalkerPalmerCherry and For All Mankind, we do get new looks at new content as well, including:

  • Foundation — TBA 2021
  • The Morning Show (Season 2) — TBA 2021
  • Mr. Corman (new series) — August 6th, 2021
  • Schmigadoon! (new series) — July 16th, 2021
  • The Shrink Next Door (new series) — TBA 2021
  • Ted Lasso (Season 2) — July 23rd, 2021

In the description for the YouTube trailer, Apple notes that these are all “coming to Apple TV+ now through Fall 2021,” which narrows down the release windows for the currently undated content.

Related Articles

News

Jun 2, 2021

5:29 PM EDT

Friends: The Reunion tops Zack Snyder’s Justice League, becomes Crave’s biggest premiere

Resources

Jun 5, 2021

6:09 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [May 31-June 6]

News

Jun 7, 2021

3:05 PM EDT

Apple announces new ‘In-App Events’ feature for the App Store and more

Features

Jun 7, 2021

6:57 PM EDT

Top 5 announcements from Apple’s WWDC 2021 keynote

Comments