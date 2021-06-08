Apple TV+ trailer highlights new content coming later in 2021

Apple has revealed a new sizzle reel containing footage from several upcoming Apple TV+ films and series.
While the nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer does feature a variety of older titles, like Greyhound, Wolfwalker, Palmer, Cherry and For All Mankind, we do get new looks at new content as well, including:
- Foundation — TBA 2021
- The Morning Show (Season 2) — TBA 2021
- Mr. Corman (new series) — August 6th, 2021
- Schmigadoon! (new series) — July 16th, 2021
- The Shrink Next Door (new series) — TBA 2021
- Ted Lasso (Season 2) — July 23rd, 2021
In the description for the YouTube trailer, Apple notes that these are all “coming to Apple TV+ now through Fall 2021,” which narrows down the release windows for the currently undated content.
