What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in June 2021

In June 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, includingÂ Sweet Tooth, Record of Ragnarok, Elite Season 4, Alvin and the ChipmunksÂ and more.
Coming Soon
- Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens —Â Netflix Film (Indonesia)Â
- Jiva! —Â Netflix Series (South Africa)
- Ray —Â Netflix Series (India)Â
- Record of Ragnarok —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)Â
- So Not Worth It —Â Netflix Series (South Korea)
June 1st
- Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- 21 & Over
- A.X.L
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Air Force One
- Alvin! And the Chipmunks: season 1
- Alvin! And the Chipmunks: season 2
- Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
- CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
- Hitch
- LEGO Ninjago: season 2
- LEGO Ninjago: Secrets of Forbidden Spinjitzu
- The Looney, Looney, Looney Bugs Bunny Movie
- The Mustang
- Oculus
- Season of the Witch
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: season Moon Jogen
- Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: season Moon Kagen
- Thomas and Friends: season 24
- The Town
June 2nd
- The Best Man Holiday
- Carnaval —Â Netflix Film (Brazil)Â
- Erin Brockovich
- Mr Bean’s Holiday
- Psycho (1960)
- Psycho (1998)
- Unfriended
- Van Helsing
- The Visit
June 3rd
- Alan: SaldaÃ±a: Locked Up —Â Netflix Comedy Special (Mexico)
- Creator’s File: GOLD —Â Netflix Series (Japan)Â
- Dancing Queens —Â Netflix Film (Sweden)Â
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1/Part 2 —Â Netflix Film (Japan)
- Summertime: season 2 —Â Netflix Series (Italy)Â
June 4th
- Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Feel Good: season 2 —Â Netflix Series
- Human: The World Within —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Sweet Tooth —Â Netflix Series
- Trippin’ with the Kandasmys —Â Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Xtreme —Â Netflix Film (Spain)
June 5th
- Kitty Love: An Homage Cats —Â Netflix Documentary (Netherlands)
June 9th
- Late Night
- Locombianos —Â Netflix Series (Columbia)
June 11th
- Love (ft.Marriage and Divorce): season 2 —Â Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Lupin: part 2 —Â Netflix Series (France)Â
- Skater Girl —Â Netflix Film (India)
- Trese –Â Netflix AnimeÂ
- Wish Dragon —Â Netflix Family (China)
June 14th
- Elite Short Stories —Â Netflix Series (Spain)
- The Sun is Also a Star
June 15th
- Desperado
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: season 1
- Rhyme Time Town: season 2 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Unwind Your Mind —Â Netflix Interactive Experience
June 16th
- The Hurricane Heist
- Penguin Town —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- Silver Skates —Â Netflix Film (Russia)
- Spider-Man: Far from Home
June 17th
- Black Summer: season 2 —Â Netflix Series
- The Gift: season 3 —Â Netflix Series (Turkey)
- Hospital Playlist: season 2 —Â Netflix Series (South Korea)
- Katla —Â Netflix Series (Iceland)
June 18th
- A Family —Â Netflix Film (Japan)Â
- Elite: season 4–Â Netflix Series (Spain)
- Fatherhood —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Jagame Thandhiram —Â Netflix Film (India)
- The Rational Life —Â Netflix Series
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals —Â Netflix Series
June 19th
- Booksmart
- Nevertheless —Â Netflix Series (South Korea)
June 21st
- Longshot
June 22nd
- Blinded by the Light
- The Kitchen
June 23rd
- Good on Paper —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- The House of Flowers: The Movie — Netflix Film (Mexico)Â
- Murder by the Coast —Â Netflix Documentary (Spain)Â
- Too Hot to Handle: season 2 —Â Netflix Series
June 24th
- Godzilla Singular Point —Â Netflix Anime (Japan)
- The Naked Director: season 2 —Â Netflix Series (Japan)Â
- Sisters on Track —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
June 25th
- The A List: season 2 —Â Netflix Series (U.K.)Â
- Sex/Life —Â Netflix SeriesÂ
June 26th
- Wonder Boy —Â Netflix Documentary (France)
June 27th
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
June 28th
- The Seven Deadly Sins:Â Netflix Anime (Japan)
June 29th
- Midsommar
- Black Lightning: season 4Â —Â Netflix SeriesÂ
- StarBeam: season 4 —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
June 30th
- America: the Motion Picture
- Sophie: A Murder in West Cork —Â Netflix Documentary (British)Â
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- The Cable Guy (June 4th)
- Hannibal: seasons 1-3 (June 4th)
- The Avengers (June 21st)
- Tales of the City (1993): season 1 (June 21st)
- True Romance (June 30th)
- Winx Club: season 7 (June 30th)
