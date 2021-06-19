Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [June 14-20]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

Rick and Morty (Season 5)

In the fifth season of Adult Swim’s popular animated comedy, expect to see a “strange, horny ocean man,” the return of a beloved character and more.

Rick and Morty was created by Dan Harmon (Community) and Justin Roiland (Adventure Time) and features the voices of Roiland, Chris Parnell (Archer), Spencer Grammer (Greek) and Ottawa’s own Sarah Chalke (Roseanne).

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: June 21st, 2021 at 11pm ET on StackTV (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Animated adult sitcom

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Rick and Morty here. Note that a StackTV subscription is required on top on Amazon Prime Video membership.

Normally, StackTV costs $12.99 CAD/month, but you can subscribe now for $6.49/month for three months as part of a special summer promotion. That deal runs until June 22nd, so you have time if you wanted to sign up just for Rick and Morty.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $69 CAD/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada can be found here.

Apple TV+

Physical [Apple Original]

In the ’80s, a tormented housewife finds liberation in aerobics.

Physical was created by Annie Weisman (About a Boy) and stars Rose Byrne (Damages), Rory Scovel (The Eric Andre Show) and Geoffrey Arend (Body of Proof).

Apple TV+ Canada release date: June 18th, 2021 (first three episodes, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 62 percent (based on 26 reviews)

Stream Physical here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99/month in Canada.

For more on what’s coming to Apple TV+ later this year, click here.

Crave

In Treatment (Season 4 — final 10 episodes)

HBO has made the last bunch of episodes for In Treatment‘s fourth season available early and all at once.

The fourth season reimagines the series in present-day Los Angeles from the perspective of Dr. Brooke Taylor as she treats three diverse patients.

Crave/HBO Canada release date: June 14th, 2021

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 27 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95 percent (based on 22 reviews)

Stream In Treatment here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The Little Things

Warner Bros.’ first 2021 film to go directly to HBO Max in the U.S. and PVOD in Canada is finally streaming on Crave.

In the ’90s, two detectives investigate a string of murders which leads them to a man who they think might be the culprit.

The Little Things was written and directed by John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks) and stars Denzel Washington (Fences), Rami Malek (Mr. Robot) and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club).

Original release date: January 29th, 2021

Crave release date: June 18th, 2021

Genre: Crime thriller

Runtime: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent (based on 257 reviews)

Stream The Little Things here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

A few months after its debut on Hulu in the U.S., the latest film from Lee Daniels (The Butler) is now on Crave.

Andra Day (“Rise Up”) stars in this biographical film about singer Billie Holiday alongside Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight), Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace) and Garrett Hedlund (Friday Night Lights).

Original release date: February 26th, 2021 (Hulu in the U.S.)

Crave release date: June 18th, 2021

Genre: Biographical drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 56 percent (based on 179 reviews)

Stream The United States vs. Billie Holiday here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Love, Victor (Season 2) [Star Original]

Victor deals with the aftermath of coming out to his parents and dealing with a potential new love interest.

Inspired by the 2018 film Love, Simon, Love, Victor was created by Love, Simon producers Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker and stars Michael Cimino (Annabelle Comes Home), Rachel Hilson (This Is Us) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria).

It’s worth noting that Love, Victor comes to Disney+ Star in Canada under a weekly rollout one week after all episodes dropped on the series at once on Hulu in the United States.

Original release date: June 11th, 2021 (Hulu in the U.S., all episodes)

Disney+ Canada release date: June 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on 20 reviews)

Stream Love, Victor here.

Luca [Disney+ Original]

In Italy, two teenaged sea monster boys take on human forms and experience a life-changing summer on land.

Luca was directed by Enrico Casarosa (La Luna) and features the voices of Vancouver’s own Jacob Tremblay (Room), Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!) and Emma Berman (Go! Go! Cory Carson).

It’s worth noting that Luca was originally set to debut exclusively in theatres on June 18th but was given a direct-to-streaming release on Disney+ amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney+ Canada release date: June 18th, 2021 (first episode, new episodes every week)

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 164 reviews)

Stream Luca here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

Black Summer (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

The zombie apocalypse survivors must deal with new challenges as winter arrives.

Black Summer was created by Z Nation‘s Karl Schaefer and John Hyams and stars Jaime King (Pearl Harbor), Justin Chu Cary (Tokyo Ghoul) and Vancouver’s Christine Lee (Travelers).

It’s worth noting that the show was filmed in Calgary.

Netflix Canada release date: June 17th, 2021

Genre: Zombie drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (33 to 59 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Black Summer here.

Fatherhood [Netflix Original]

A widowed dad deals with the struggles of raising his daughter on his own.

Based on Matthew Logelin’s 2011 memoir Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love, Fatherhood was directed by Paul Weltz (American Pie) and stars Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Lil Rel Howery (Get Out).

Netflix Canada release date: June 18th, 2021

Genre: Comedy-drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 36 reviews)

Stream Fatherhood here.

Penguin Town [Netflix Original]

Patton Oswalt (The King of Queens) narrates this docuseries about the life of a group of South African penguins.

Netflix Canada release date: June 16th, 2021

Genre: Animal documentary

Runtime: Eight episodes (25 to 31 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream Penguin Town here.

A ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

iCarly (2021) [Paramount+ Original]

While the service formerly known as CBS All Access in Canada lacks a lot of the original content of its U.S. counterpart, it now features Nickelodeon’s revival of its popular iCarly series day-and-date.

Years after the events of the original series, Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) decides to bring back her old web series with a more adult-oriented twist. Alongside Cosgrove’s return, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress also reprise their original iCarly roles of Spencer and Freddy, respectively.

Paramount+ Canada release date: June 16th, 2021 (first three episodes)

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 13 episodes (around 30 minutes each)

Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A

Stream iCarly here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month in Canada.

What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.

