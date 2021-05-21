Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in June.
Series and movies like Gossip Girl, the second season of Betty, The Witches, The Little Things, Intergalactic and more, are coming to Crave. And in celebration of Toronto’s Pride month, Crave will be highlighting its LGBTQ+ x Inside Out Collection in June.
June 1st
- Carol (Starz)
- Hedwig and the Angry Inch (Starz)
June 2nd
- Passchendaele *Canadian Film* (Starz)
- Jump, Darling (HBO + Movies)
June 4th
- Intergalactic *Series Premiere*
- Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite (HBO + Movies)
- The Knight of the Kings *Canadian Film* (HBO + Movies)
- Supernova (HBO + Movies)
- MTV’s Celebrity Bumps: Famous and Pregnant: season 1
- Jet Legends *Canadian Series: season 1, episodes 4-5
- Most Ridiculous: season 4
- MTV’s True Life Crime: season 1
- Milk (Starz)
- Menace II Society (Starz)
- Miss Hokusai (Starz)
- Non Stop (Starz)
- Oblivion (Starz)
- Passenger 57 (Starz)
- Twilight (Starz)
- Twilight Saga: The New Moon (Starz)
- Twilight Saga: The Eclipse (Starz)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part I (Starz)
- Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II (Starz)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy: season 2 (Starz)
June 9th
- The Snow Walker (Starz)
- Boys vs Girls *Canadian Film* (HBO + Movies)
June 11th
- Betty: season 2, episode 1 @11pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- The Croods: A New Age (HBO + Movies)
- The Kid Detective (HBO + Movies)
- Videodrome (HBO + Movies)
- Kajillionaire (HBO + Movies)
- MTV’s Deliciousness: season 2B
- Gossip Girl: seasons 1-6
- JB Smoove: That’s How I Dooz It
- MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant: seasons 1-2
- Belle (Starz)
- Silk Road (Starz)
- The Expandables 2 (Starz)
- The Expandables 3 (Starz)
- The Pianist (Starz)
June 13th
- Blindspotting *Series Premiere*: season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
June 15th
- Revolution Rent @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
June 16th
The Trotsky *Canadian Film* (Starz)
June 18th
- About a Boy (Starz)
- Boy and the World (Starz)
- Meet the Parents (Starz)
- Meet the Fockers (Starz)
- Little Fockers (Starz)
- Fatale (Starz)
- First Blood (Starz)
- Rambo: First Blood Part II (Starz)
- Rambo III (Starz)
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Starz)
- The Full Monty (Starz)
- The Little Things (HBO + Movies)
- The United States Vs. Billie Holiday (HBO + Movies)
- Domina: season 1
- The Rookie: season 3
June 23rd
- Lie With Me *Canadian Film* (Starz)
June 24th
- Veneno: season 1 (HBO + Movies)
June 25th
- The Witches (HBO + Movies)
- Another Round (HBO + Movies)
- The Devil Wears Prada (HBO + Movies)
- Rio (HBO + Movies)
- Rio 2 (HBO + Movies)
June 26th
- Bosch: season 7
June 28th
- The Holy Game
June 29th
- The Legend of the Underground @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
June 30th
- Tom at the Farm *Canadian Film* (Starz)
- We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming.On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
- Further, Crave is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and more.
