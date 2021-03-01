Crave promo offers three months of 50 percent off all monthly plans

Bell has kicked off a limited-time Crave promotion that offers 50 percent off all of the streaming service’s monthly plans for three months.
The offer is available until March 31st, although only service newcomers who subscribe directly through Crave are eligible.
This March, Crave is the place to stream exclusive new series and the latest hit movies. For a limited time get 50% off for 3 months on all monthly plans. pic.twitter.com/c0tJWv5Frz
— Crave (@CraveCanada) March 1, 2021
Here’s the breakdown of Crave’s three monthly plans, and how much they’d cost with the promotion:
- Crave (includes Crave originals, Showtime content and more) — $4.99/month (regularly $9.99/month)
- Crave with Movies + HBO (includes everything from the base Crave service plus HBO content, Hollywood movies and more) — $9.99/month (regularly $19.98/month)
- Crave with Movies + HBO and Starz (includes everything from the base Crave service and Movies + HBO plus Starz originals and more movies) — $12.98/month (regularly $25.97/month)
This promotion is well-timed with the long-awaited release ofÂ Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which is premiering exclusively on Crave in Canada on March 18th.
Therefore, those who want to watch the film and were planning on signing up for Crave with it can take advantage of the 50 percent off promotion.
Source: Crave
