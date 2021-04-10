Check out this crazy self-transforming Optimus Prime toy

Hasbro has a wild new Optimus Prime Transformers toy that can walk, drive and transform all by itself.
The toy-maker joined forces with China-based Robosen Robotics to make Optimus Prime, a $699 USD (roughly $875.81 CAD) collectors edition toy. Well, ‘toy’ is doing a lot of work there — the Optimus Prime uses over 5,000 components, including 60 microchips and 27 servo motors and measures in at 19-inches tall.
Optimus Prime can walk in robot form, drive in truck form and comes packed with different functions and commands owners can activate via a connected mobile app or through voice. Plus, advanced users can code their own actions. The toy features over 80 sound effects as well, which include clips from voice actor Peter Cullen. Plus, the robot can make the classic transforming sound from the Transformers cartoon.
The limited-edition release comes with a protective carrying case that can hold Optimus Prime and his accessories, including the gun, axe and charging cable.
Optimus Prime was briefly available for pre-order through Hasbro’s ‘Pulse’ website but is now listed as sold out. Pulse is Hasbro’s collector-focused brand. Hasbro Pulse does ship to Canada, so Canadian Transformers fans may be able to get their hands on the Optimus Prime toy if it comes back in stock.
You can learn more about the self-transforming Optimus Prime here.
Source: Hasbro Pulse Via: Kotaku
Comments