Games to Stream ‘n Load on PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia [April 5-11]

Google Stadia
The Legend of Heroes: Trials of the Cold Steel IV
Developer: Nihon Falcom
Publisher: NIS America
Genre: RPG
Price: $79.99 CAD
Metacritic: 81 percent (PS4 version)
Google Stadia release date: April 9th, 2021
The final chapter of theÂ Trails of Cold Steel saga finds the world set ablaze with war, dragging the members of Class VII into large-scale battles rife with political intrigue.
All the while, players will engage with classic turn-based combat and the series’ largest cast of characters to date.
PlayStation Now
Borderlands 3
Developer/Publisher: Gearbox
Genre: First-person shooter, RPG
Price: included with PS Now
Metacritic: 78 percent (PS4 version)
PlayStation Now release date: April 6th, 2021
A group of new Vault Hunters is recruited to stop the Calypso twins and their cult followers from accessing the powerful alien Vaults spread throughout the galaxy.
In the looter-shooter, you can play as Amara, a “Siren” who summons ethereal fists; Moze, a young “Gunner” with an Iron Bear mount; Zane, an “Operative” with all kinds of gadgets and FL4K, a robot “Beastmaster” who can summon ally creatures in battle.
Borderlands 3Â will be available until September 29th.
The Long Dark
Developer/Publisher: Hinterland
Genre: First-person survival
Price: included with PS Now
Metacritic: 75 percent (PS4 version)
PlayStation Now release date: April 6th, 2021
Developer by Vancouver’s Hinterland,Â The Long DarkÂ puts you in the shoes of a bush pilot who must fight to survive after being stranded in the Canadian wilderness.
To stay alive, players will have manage their body temperature, hunger/thirst and caloric intake, fatigue and more.
Marvel’s Avengers
Developer: Crystal Dynamics/Eidos Montreal
Publisher: Square Enix
Genre: Action-RPG
Price: included with PS Now
Metacritic: 67 percent (PS4 version)
PlayStation Now release date: April 6th, 2021
Co-developed by Canada’s Eidos Montreal,Â Marvel’s Avengers offers an original take on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they’re fractured amid Captain America’s apparent death, leading superpowered teen Kamala Khan to reassemble the team.
The action-RPG is a live service title, so in addition to the campaign, there’s a variety of ever-updating online co-op missions that you can take part in, as well as new story content like the recently added free Hawkeye expansion.
Note:Â Marvel’s AvengersÂ will only be available on PS Now until July 5th.
PlayStation Plus
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Developer/Publisher: Oddworld Inhabitants
Genre: Platformer
Price: included with PS Plus
Metacritic: N/A
PlayStation Plus release date: April 6th, 2021
Launching day and date on PS5 on PlayStation Plus, this continuation of 2014’s Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty! also serves as a re-imagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s ExoddusÂ and has the titular alien fighting to save his fellow mudokons from slave labor.
As you jump your way through levels (including a big train hub area), you can also use various items to craft and customize different weapons.
It’s important to note that only the PS5 version of SoulstormÂ is free with PS Plus; PS4 owners will need to buy the game at full price.Â SoulstormÂ on PS5 will remain free with PS Plus until May 3rd.
Xbox Game Pass
Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud and Console)
PSA: GRAND THEFT AUTO V IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/eKrCO6uMKE
— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 8, 2021
Developer: Rockstar North
Publisher: Rockstar
Genre: Open-world action-adventure
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 97 (Xbox One version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: April 6th, 2021
If you’ve ever wanted to playÂ GTA VÂ on your phone, this is your chance. Rockstar’s massively popular open-world crime game has returned to Game Pass following its removal in May 2020, and it’s brought support for Android streaming.
Play the three-character campaign about a retired bank robber, street criminal and deranged drug dealer and arms smuggler, or hop into the online shared-world multiplayer experience of GTA Online.
