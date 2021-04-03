Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+, Netflix and PVOD [March 29-April 4]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run
The third theatrical Spongebob film tells the story of how Spongebob met Gary the Snail and his quest to rescue his shelled friend after he’s kidnapped.
The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the RunÂ was directed byÂ SpongeBob SquarePants writer Tim Hill and featuresÂ the long-running series’ regular voice cast of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), as well as Awkwafina (Awkwafina is Nora from Queens), Toronto’s own Keanu Reeves (The Matrix) and rapper Snoop Dogg.
Interestingly,Â Sponge on the RunÂ got a Canadian-exclusive theatrical release last summer amid the pandemic, while the U.S. only just got the film last month on the Paramount+ service.
Original theatrical release date: August 14th, 2020 (Canada)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 2nd, 2021
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 31 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 67 percent (based on 69 reviews)
StreamÂ Sponge on the RunÂ here.
Crave
Black Bear
A filmmaker stays at a remote lake house with a couple in an effort to find inspiration, only for the visit to devolve into a dangerous and calculated conflict.
Black BearÂ was written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine (Wild Canaries) and stars Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Toronto’s own Sarah Gadon (Alias Grace) and Christopher Abbott (First Man).
Original release date: December 4th, 2020 (PVOD)
Crave release date:Â April 2nd, 2021
Genre: Comedy-drama, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 122 reviews)
StreamÂ Black BearÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Canadian Screen Award Nominated Collection
Following this week’s announcement of the nominees for the 9th annual Canadian Screen Awards, Crave has rolled out a ‘Canadian Screen Award Nominated Collection‘ to promote some of these shows and films that are on its service.
Some of the featured titles areÂ Canada’s Drag Race,Â Letterkenny,Â New Eden,Â Blood QuantumÂ andÂ Random Acts of Violence.
Note:Â Canada’s Drag RaceÂ is produced by Blue Ant Studios, a division ofÂ MobileSyrupÂ parent company Blue Ant Media.
The Last Cruise
HBO’s latest documentary offers a first-person account of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which set sail from Japan in January 2020 and saw hundreds of people infected with COVID-19.
The Last CruiseÂ was directed by Hannah Olson (Baby God).
Crave/HBO Canada release date: March 31st, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent (based on seven reviews)
StreamÂ The Last CruiseÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Disney+
Misc. Star Wars content
Samurai JackÂ creator Genndy Tartakovsky’s 2003Â Star Wars: The Clone WarsÂ series is now on Disney+ (not to be confused with the Dave Filoni-helmed 2008 CG Clone Wars show).
Further,Â Star Wars: Ewoks (Season 1-2), Story of the Faithful Wookiee andÂ Ewoks: The Battle for EndorÂ have also hit the service.
Stream all of these titles here.
Netflix
Concrete Cowboy [Netflix Original]
When a 15-year-old Detroit boy is sent to live with his estranged father in Philadelphia, he becomes entwined in the world of urban cowboys.
Concrete CowboysÂ was co-written and directed by Ricky Staub (The Cage) and stars Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Jharrell Jerome (Moonlight).
Netflix Canada release date: April 2nd, 2021
Genre: Western drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78 percent (based on 54 reviews)
StreamÂ Concrete CowboyÂ here.
Run [Netflix Original]
A homeschooled teenager begins to suspect her mother is harbouring a dark secret.
RunÂ was co-written and directed by Aneesh Chaganty (Searching) and stars Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) and Kiera Allen (debut film).
It’s worth noting that the film was shot in Winnipeg.
Original release date: November 20th, 2020 (Hulu in the U.S.)
Netflix Canada release date: April 2nd, 2021
Genre: Psychological thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 29 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 123 reviews)
StreamÂ RunÂ here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Godzilla vs. Kong
After initially only settingÂ Godzilla vs. KongÂ for a theatrical release despite widespread theatre closures, Warner Bros. Canada has finally opted to release the long-awaited ‘MonsterVerse’ flick on PVOD platforms.
The film is a sequel to 2017’sÂ Kong: Skull IslandÂ andÂ 2019’sÂ Godzilla: King of the Monsters and is focused on, as the title suggests, the long-awaited battle between Godzilla and King Kong.
Godzilla vs. KongÂ was directed by Adam Wingard (The Guest) and features an ensemble cast that includes Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd (Big Little Lies), Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta).
Notably, is Warner Bros.’ fourth film this year to come directly to Canadian PVOD platforms, following The Little Things,Â Judas and the Black MessiahÂ andÂ Tom and Jerry. All of the company’s major 2021 films are being released simultaneously on HBO Max and in theatres in the U.S.
Canadian PVOD release date: March 31st, 2021
Genre: Monster
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 212 reviews)
Godzilla vs. Kong can be rented for $24.99 for 24 hours on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Prime Video.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Are you #TeamKong or #TeamGodzilla? Let us know in the comments.
