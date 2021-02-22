PREVIOUS
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2021

Coming 2 America, Making Their Mark and Invincible are coming to Prime Video this month

Feb 22, 2021

11:48 AM EST

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.

In March, Coming 2 America, Making Their Mark, and Invincible are coming to Prime Video this month

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.

Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in March:

March 1st

  • Top Gun

March 2nd

  • Dispatches From Elsewhere: Season 1

March 4th

  • The Sunlit Night
  • Big Brother Canada: Season 9 (new episodes weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month
  • Punky Brewster via StackTV for $12.99 per month

March 5th

  • Coming 2 America:Â Amazon Original

March 10th

  • Jack and Jill
  • The Priest

March 11th

  • The Painter and the Thief
  • Secrets We Keep
  • The Luminaries: Season 1

March 12th

  • Making Their Mark: Season 1 (Amazon Original)

March 13th

  • Kannaddi

March 15th

  • Saving Private Ryan
  • The Firm
  • Forrest Gump
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather: Part II
  • The Godfather: Part III

March 18th

  • Hard Kill

March 19th

  • Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy
  • The Stand: season 1 (Exclusive Content)
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians: season 20 via hayu for $5.99 per month

March 20th

  • Ram

March 21st

  • Renegades
  • The Gloaming via Starz for $5.99 per month

March 22nd

  • Genius: Aretha via StackTV for $12.99 per month

March 25th

  • She Dies Tomorrow
  • Ammonite

March 26th

  • Invincible: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
  • Kavaludaari

March 27th

  • Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

March 28th

  • Hit 2

March 29th

  • Annabelle Subramaniam
  • Ishq

March 31st

  • Lone Survivor
  • Walk Among the Tombstones

