Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in March 2021

Each month Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video service.
In March, Coming 2 America, Making Their Mark, and Invincible are coming to Prime Video this month
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
Below is everything hitting Prime Video Canada in March:
March 1st
- Top Gun
March 2nd
- Dispatches From Elsewhere: Season 1
March 4th
- The Sunlit Night
- Big Brother Canada: Season 9 (new episodes weekly) via StackTV for $12.99 per month
- Punky Brewster via StackTV for $12.99 per month
March 5th
- Coming 2 America:Â Amazon Original
March 10th
- Jack and Jill
- The Priest
March 11th
- The Painter and the Thief
- Secrets We Keep
- The Luminaries: Season 1
March 12th
- Making Their Mark: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
March 13th
- Kannaddi
March 15th
- Saving Private Ryan
- The Firm
- Forrest Gump
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather: Part III
March 18th
- Hard Kill
March 19th
- Blumhouse’s The Craft: Legacy
- The Stand: season 1 (Exclusive Content)
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians: season 20 via hayu for $5.99 per month
March 20th
- Ram
March 21st
- Renegades
- The Gloaming via Starz for $5.99 per month
March 22nd
- Genius: Aretha via StackTV for $12.99 per month
March 25th
- She Dies Tomorrow
- Ammonite
March 26th
- Invincible: Season 1 (Amazon Original)
- Kavaludaari
March 27th
- Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
March 28th
- Hit 2
March 29th
- Annabelle Subramaniam
- Ishq
March 31st
- Lone Survivor
- Walk Among the Tombstones
Comments