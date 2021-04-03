Games to Stream ‘n Load on Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [March 29-April 4]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
We'll also highlight any Canadian titles when relevant.
Google Stadia
Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
Developer/Publisher: ZA/UM
Genre: RPG
Price: special launch price is $39.99 (after April 9th, price is $49.99)
Metacritic: 91 percent (PC version)
Google Stadia release date: April 1st, 2021
Critically-acclaimed PC RPGÂ Disco ElysiumÂ has finally made its way to console and Stadia.
Assume the role of an amnesiac detective trying to solve a murder and uncover his own past, all while engaging in combat-free, table-top-inspired intricate dialogue systems.
The Final CutÂ adds full voice acting and new quests.
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
Developer/Publisher: Capcom
Genre: Survival horror
Price: included with Stadia Pro
Metacritic: 86 percent (PS4 version)
Google Stadia release date: April 1st, 2021
Capcom’s long-running horror franchise returns to its scary, exploration-focused roots while making a big shift towards the first-person perspective.
The game follows a new protagonist, Ethan Winters, as he tries to locate his missing wife on a plantation occupied by the infected and deranged Baker family.
Gold EditionÂ includes the baseÂ RE7Â experience plus three pieces of downloadable content.
April’s other three free Stadia Pro games are SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated, Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANAÂ andÂ Pikuniku.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99 CAD/month and supports up to 4K/60fps streams. Games can also be purchased individually and played without Stadia Pro at 1080p/60fps.
Xbox Game Pass
Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer: Studio Koba
Publisher:Â Team 17
Genre: Platformer, Metroidvania
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 74 percent (PC version)
Game Pass release date: March 30th, 2021
Wield the Techno-sword to save the Digital Kingdom from the Stallions.
Gain new abilities and acquire Techno-Keys to open up new areas to uncover the mysteries of the Digital Kingdom.
Outriders
Developer: People Can Fly
Publisher:Â Square Enix
Genre: Co-op third-person shooter
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: N/A
Game Pass release date: April 1st, 2021
Square Enix’s new ‘looter shooter’ is available on Game Pass on day one.
Create your custom character, choose one of four classes and shoot your way through a dark sci-fi universe with up to two friends.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
