Here’s how to watch Sony’s PlayStation 5 Showcase

With just a couple months to go before the PlayStation 5’s holiday 2020 launch, Sony is once again holding a major event centred around the next-gen console.
The all-digital presentation, simply called the ‘PlayStation 5 Showcase,’ will take place on Wednesday, September 16th at 1pm PT/4pm ET. The roughly 40-minute event will be streamed on PlayStation’s YouTube and Twitch channels.
If you can’t watch the stream, PlayStation’s official social media accounts (namely, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) will also provide updates from the show.
This is the company’s second big PS5-focused digital event, following its ‘Future of Gaming’ presentation in June. As was with the case with that event, the PlayStation 5 Showcase will focus on games coming to the PS5 at launch and beyond, with Sony noting in a blog post that we’ll get “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”
In terms of what to expect from PlayStation’s first-party studios, it’s safe to assume that we’ll get gameplay footage from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, given that it’s set to be the PS5’s marquee launch title. Demon’s Souls, a remake of the PS3 classic of the same name, was also recently rated, indicating it could be another launch title and, therefore, be shown off in the Showcase as well.
Of course, there could also be updates on previously confirmed games outside of the PS5’s launch window, such as Horizon Forbidden West (set to release sometime in 2021), as well as unconfirmed-but-inevitable titles, like a sequel to 2018’s God of War.
Outside of Sony’s first-party fold, though, it’s less certain clear on what might make an appearance. That said, there have been numerous rumours since the Future of Gaming presentation which have persisted over the past couple of weeks about Square Enix revealing Final Fantasy XVI at a PlayStation 5 event. The game is rumoured to have some sort of exclusivity to the PlayStation 5, which is a logical assumption when considering that many Final Fantasy games — most recently, Final Fantasy VII Remake — have had various levels of exclusivity to Sony’s consoles.
The biggest questions surrounding the PS5 right now undoubtedly pertain to the console’s price and release date. In particular, it remains to be seen what the price difference will be between the PS5’s standard model and its disc-less, all-digital variant. Thankfully, Sony is expected to finally confirm these details during the Showcase, given that Microsoft finally revealed the cost and launch date for its two next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and S, last week.
Pre-orders for the two Xbox consoles go up on September 22nd ahead of their November 10th release, so Sony may want to open up pre-orders for the PS5 before or around the same time. So far, there’s only been word on invite-only pre-orders in the U.S., but Sony has promised to give consumers a heads-up for when pre-orders officially open for everyone.
In any case, stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full live coverage from the event, as well as details on Canadian pricing and availability as soon as it becomes available.
