Sony opens invite-only PlayStation 5 pre-order page in the U.S.

Sony has set up a registration page that will allow some current PlayStation ID users to be the first to pre-order the PlayStation 5.
All you have to do is enter your PSN user ID, and you’re signed up. However, unfortunately, at the bottom of the FAQ, it states that this will only work for those with a U.S. address. Any non-U.S. based addresses will get their shipments cancelled. If you have a friend or family member in the United Sates, you could get your console shipped there.
We’ve reached out to Sony Canada for more information regarding Canadian PlayStation 5 pre-orders.
Additionally, according to Sony, there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order, so this invitation is set up specifically so existing customers can be the first to pre-order the upcoming next-gen console.
The pre-order reservations will be distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to Sony, so if you receive the e-mail, pre-order quickly.
The FAQ indicates you’ll be able to pre-order one PS5 or PS5 Digital edition, up to two controllers, up to two DualSense charging stations, up to two Pulse 3D wireless headsets, up to two media remotes and up to two HD cameras.
It’s also important to note that only select users that register will get an e-mail, so start crossing your fingers. Sony has yet to release pricing or the console’s release date, but expect the system to launch this holiday season.
Source: PlayStation
