Sony says PlayStation 5 pre-orders won’t happen ‘at a minute’s notice’

There will be ample warning before the next-gen console's pre-orders are available

Jul 17, 2020

2:49 PM EDT

Rumours have been swirling this week that PlayStation 5 pre-orders could appear very soon and with little warning.

Though this doesn’t make sense from a business perspective for Sony, reports that this is how initial PS5 pre-orders will rollout have nonetheless continued to circulate. However, it seems there’s no truth to this speculation, according to Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president Eric Lempel.

During a recent interview with video game industry creator/producer, Geoff Keighley, on The Game Awards’ YouTube channel, Lempel said, “we’ll let you know when preorders will happen. It’s not going to happen at a minute’s notice.”

This means those concerned that PlayStation 5 pre-orders will appear out of nowhere likely have nothing to worry about.

In the same video (seen above), Keighley took an in-depth look at the PlayStation 5’s DualSense gamepad. He talks about the controller’s unique haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, built-in speaker and USB-C port.

Towards the end of the interview, Lempel indicates that additional DualSense colours beyond black and white will be revealed in the future.

Both Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will release this fall. Neither console manufacturer has revealed a specific release date or pricing for their respective next-gen video game systems.

Source: The Game Awards

