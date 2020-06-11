Marvel’s Spider-Man follow-up coming to PlayStation 5 this holiday

Sony has confirmed that a follow-up to Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man game is coming to PlayStation 5 this holiday.
In a short teaser trailer, Miles Morales, one of the main characters from the first game, can be seen donning his signature black-and-red Spider-Man suit while Yuri Lowenthal’s Spider-Man narrates.
It’s not clear if this will be a launch title, but given that the PS5 releases this holiday season, it will, at the very least, be coming out around the same time.
Further, given how much quickly it’s coming after the first game, which released in September 2018, as well as the fact that Sony is simply referring to this as an “an all-new story set in the Spider-Man universe,” it’s unclear whether this is intended to be an actual full-fledged sequel.
