SkipTheDishes to launch new loyalty rewards program in October

SkipTheDishes has unveiled an upcoming new loyalty rewards program that is set to launch in early October.
The rewards program, called ‘Skip Rewards,’ consists of two tiers: Orange Status and Gold Status. All users will automatically be enrolled in the Orange tier and will earn five points for every dollar spent.
After users order twice in one month, they’ll reach Gold status, and will start earning ten points for every dollar spent. Points can then be redeemed for discounts on future orders.
“Customers will be able to earn points on each and every order, whether it’s food or alcohol,” said Howard Migdal, the managing director of SkipTheDishes, in an interview with MobileSyrup.
“We’re giving customers cash back for what they’re already doing, which is ordering food. The new loyalty program will give tens of millions back to customers,” he stated.
Migdal noted that the program will continue to evolve with future rollouts and that SkipTheDishes will introduce new earning opportunities and incentives for customers.
“There will be bonus offers and we’ll be able to incentivize customers to try new things that they haven’t tried before. We’ll also work with our partners to drive certain behaviours,” he outlined.
For instance, if a national brand has a new product launch, Skip could partner with them and give customers points for trying the new item.
SkipTheDishes notes that there aren’t any monthly subscription fees or sign-up costs for the rewards program.
Image credit: SkipTheDishes
