PREVIOUS
News

Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Apr 5, 2020

6:43 AM EDT

0 comments

Galaxy S20 series

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

Business

Apr 3, 2020

11:53 AM EDT

Canada signs agreement with Amazon to distribute medical equipment

Resources

Apr 4, 2020

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [March 30 —...

News

Apr 4, 2020

10:27 AM EDT

Canadian government takes over App Store’s ‘Today’ page to share COVID-19 app

Comments