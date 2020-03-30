OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro to be unveiled on April 14

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is scheduled to announce its latest flagship series, the One Plus 8 and the 8 Pro, on April 14th.
All prior leaks have suggested that OnePlus would unveil the phones somewhere in mid-April, and it looks like they were correct. The event will take place online at 11am ET.
The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.78-inch ‘Super Fluid Curved’ display and a 120Hz refresh rate according to a recent leak. It’s also expected to have 128GB or 256GB of storage, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM.
The 8 Pro’s display will have more accurate colours than past phones. It will also feature Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMC). MEMC is a form of motion smoothing, which is a technology that artificially adds frames to video to play it back at a higher refresh rate.
Rumours also indicate that it will have wireless charging, and a Time of Flight sensor for 3D face recognition and a 4,500 mAh battery.
Other rumours suggest a Snapdragon 865 processor and a hole-punch screen for the front-facing camera. The phones are reportedly going to come in three colours: black, teal and a ‘Glow’ colour scheme.
There have also been rumours about a budget-friendly OnePlus 8 Lite, but nothing has been confirmed yet.
We don’t have to wait much longer to find out all of the details about the phones. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup as we’ll be covering the digital unveiling event.
