Innovation Minister details efforts to obtain 3D-printed face shields, rapid testing kits

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has detailed how the government is working with Canadian companies to enhance the country’s response to COVID-19.
At recent a press conference, Bains outlined that it is important to manufacture domestic solutions to ensure that “we have Canadian solutions ready to protect and support Canadians.”
Following a call for action for Canadian companies last week, Bains notes that three innovation and tech companies have received approval to go forward with their designs.
Oakville-based Burloak Technologies is working on developing face shields using 3D printing. It is working with local health care specialists and universities to manufacture 15,000 face shields per week. The company is expected to begin production in two weeks.
Toronto-based StarFish Medical and Guelph-based Linamar are collaborating with other companies to increase the availability of ventilators in Canada.
Halifax-based Sona Nanotech is using nanotechnology to develop rapid test kits that will provide results in 5-10 minutes with accurate virus detection. If this project is successful, the company will be able to produce 20,000 test kits per week.
Bains also noted that the government is deploying funds with faster approval, and doing everything it can to help healthcare workers.
“We’re all in this together. I’m proud of how the industry has stepped up to fight COVID-19,” Bains stated during the press conference.
The government is also working with other companies to streamline the production of hand sanitizers, disinfectants and other protective equipment.
Image credit: @navdeepsbains
