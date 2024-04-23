fbpx
Koodo increases $34/20GB 4G plan to $39/mo

Remember when Koodo offered a $34/50GB plan?

Jonathan Lamont
Apr 23, 20249:29 AM EDT 0 comments
Telus-owned Koodo has upped the price of its $34/20GB 4G plan by $5/mo.

As I predicted yesterday, Koodo is following in the footsteps of Rogers’ Fido and Bell’s Virgin Plus, which both previously increased their 20GB plans to $39/mo. Koodo had listed its $34/20GB plan as ending on April 22nd.

Interestingly, Koodo lists the new $39/20GB plan as a limited-time offer, suggesting that it’s somehow a deal. It’s funny, considering the only part of the plan that changed was the price increase.

Particularly egregious here is that the plan used to include 50GB of data at the $34/mo price point. But Koodo killed the plan in early April and later launched the $34/20GB version to match Fido.

Thankfully, several providers still offer $34/50GB offers, some with 5G data, too. That includes Freedom Mobile and Public Mobile — if you’re looking for a plan, you’re likely better off going with them.

You can check out Koodo’s plans here.

