Federal government launches dedicated COVID-19 resource app

The federal government has launched a dedicated COVID-19 app as a central resource for Canadians across the country for iPhone and Android.
The Government of Canada says the app provides Canadians with personalized, trusted, evidence-based information about the pandemic. It also includes the most up-to-date information, recommendations and resources.
If a person is concerned about their health, they can use the self-assessment tool that can help determine whether they may need further assessment or testing for COVID-19.
The homepage includes information about the importance of physical (social) distancing along with tips on how to properly wash your hands.
The app features information about the confirmed cases in Canada by province. At the time of writing, the app notes that 256,933 people have been tested in the country, and that there are 9,613 total cases and 109 deaths.
The stats tab in the app showcases several informative charts regarding the cumulative cases by date and new cases per day.
There is also a tab with updates that includes all of the press releases issued by the government about the latest news and measures being taken to curb the spread of the virus. The resource tab includes important information such as travel advisories, prevention methods and answers to common questions.
With the surge of misinformation on social media and other popular platforms, it’s a great step by the government to ensure that Canadians have access to credible and up-to-date information.
You can download the app from the iOS App Store or on Google Play.
