E-commerce sales in Canada double amid COVID-19: report

E-commerce sales in Canada have doubled since March 11th, which is when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.
Montreal-based e-commerce agency Absolunet’s latest report notes that online revenue saw an uptick of 99 percent with all the sectors combined.
The report also examines different sectors and analyzes their growth when compared to the same period in 2019. For instance, the report notes that here has been a 106 percent increase year over year in furniture and home decors online sales.
Further, the food and restaurants category for online sales increased by 160 percent. This shouldn’t be a surprise as most restaurants are closed and only offering pickup or delivery.
There was a 161 percent increase in sales for household appliances, electronics, building materials and renovations. This could be attributed to people making purchases to shift to working from home.
Interestingly, there was only a 21 percent increase in online clothing sales, which makes sense since people are mainly staying in self-isolation.
“Almost all merchants are seeing significant revenue lift on their digital channels. This is especially true for ‘essential’ items, but even the “under-performers” in this context are seeing only limited drops,” the report reads.
Absolunet compiled the report by using data from Google Analytics and draws from the examples of 50 Canadian merchants by comparing revenues and sessions in the 19 days before and after March 11th.
Image credit: Unsplash
Source: Absolunet
