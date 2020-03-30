Ontario tech companies pen letter to Premier Ford to strengthen sector amid COVID-19

More than 230 CEOs of tech enterprises in Ontario have penned a letter to Premier Doug Ford about how the government can strengthen the tech sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The letter is also issued to Minister of Finance Rod Phllips and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli.
The companies are calling for several recommended actions such as payroll subsidies, tax deferments and other means to ensure companies retain top talent and jobs. The letter also calls for greater grant and program flexibility for companies with an existing funding relation to the government.
Further, the letter recommends rapidly deploying additional funding through established programs and investment means.
“We are appealing for swift, targeted support that strengthens Ontario’s innovation ecosystem, and helps companies to survive this crisis and drive economic growth and job creation during recovery,” said Jason Flick, the co-founder and CEO of You.i TV, in a press release.
The companies are accepting more signatures to endorse the letter.
Image credit: @fordnationdougford
Source: MaRS Discovery District
